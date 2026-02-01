Atkore (ATKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Atkore to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $650.0880 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.61 million. Atkore had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atkore Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $69.52 on Friday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is -253.85%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 15.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

