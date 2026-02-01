Western Union (WU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.0422 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Western Union stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Western Union has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other Western Union news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 186,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,041.40. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Western Union by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Western Union by 93.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 36.9% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

