Match Group (MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $872.8630 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $31.15 on Friday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,275,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,483,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,590,000 after buying an additional 162,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,163.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,137,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 105,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Match Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 507,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.