PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $28.9570 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $160.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 151.7% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,343,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 338,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

