Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Critical Contrast

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Asos Pls has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asos Pls and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asos Pls N/A N/A N/A Xcel Brands -437.09% -51.46% -24.73%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asos Pls $3.23 billion 0.17 -$388.99 million N/A N/A Xcel Brands $8.26 million 0.86 -$22.40 million ($7.86) -0.19

This table compares Asos Pls and Xcel Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xcel Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asos Pls.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Asos Pls and Xcel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asos Pls 1 1 0 1 2.33 Xcel Brands 1 0 1 0 2.00

Xcel Brands has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Xcel Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Brands is more favorable than Asos Pls.

Summary

Asos Pls beats Xcel Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asos Pls

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses, as well as acts as a vehicle for issue of convertible bonds. ASOS Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets its brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; www.halston.com; www.judithripka.com; www.cwonder.com; www.lorigoldstein.com; and www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

