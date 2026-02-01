Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jack In The Box and Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack In The Box -5.51% -9.23% 3.23% Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jack In The Box and Restaurant Brands New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack In The Box 2 14 5 0 2.14 Restaurant Brands New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jack In The Box currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than Restaurant Brands New Zealand.

99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack In The Box and Restaurant Brands New Zealand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.27 -$80.72 million ($4.27) -4.91 Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 12.68

Restaurant Brands New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jack In The Box. Jack In The Box is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jack In The Box beats Restaurant Brands New Zealand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack In The Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.