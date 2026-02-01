Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 198,593 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the December 31st total of 84,653 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 489,900.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 425,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SNPE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 378,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

