First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 129.1% in January

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,152 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the December 31st total of 4,867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 286,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 16,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,244. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is a closed-end management investment company managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on current income. To pursue its objective, the fund employs a dual strategy that combines equity ownership in U.S. companies with a systematic covered call option overlay.

FFA primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies that are selected for their potential to pay dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.