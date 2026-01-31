JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Unloaded Sen. Katie Boyd Britt

Senator Katie Boyd Britt (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on January 29th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on January 28th.
Senator Katie Boyd Britt also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 11/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/7/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/7/2025.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.59. 11,951,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,576,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands wealth footprint in UK — JPMorgan acquired WealthOS, a UK pensions platform, bolstering its wealth-management and recurring-fees business in Europe, which supports long-term revenue diversification. JPMorgan (JPM) Buys UK Pensions Platform WealthOS
- Positive Sentiment: New ETF launch targets international flows — JPM launched an active international ETF focused on developed markets, giving the firm an additional product to capture asset-gathering and management fees as investors diversify away from U.S. equities. Global Diversification Is Back: JPMorgan Launches New Active International ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Participation in government “Trump Accounts” program — JPMorgan is listed as a supporting partner for the new youth tax-advantaged accounts, which could drive deposits and interchange/credit-card volume, but political exposure and program details leave net benefit uncertain. Rewards-to-Savings Trump Accounts Rely on Interchange and Credit Cards
- Neutral Sentiment: Research publications drive market narratives but limited direct P&L impact — JPMorgan’s in-house research warned silver could fall to $50 (which may influence commodities trading flows) and the firm has published stock picks and short ideas; these items shape market positioning but are unlikely to meaningfully change JPM’s core earnings immediately. Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026 JPMorgan Just Revealed its Top Short Ideas. Time to Sell?
- Negative Sentiment: Third?party sell-side/market commentary favors alternatives — some analyst/commentary pieces recommend switching from JPM to peers or fintech competitors (e.g., Nu Holdings), which can pressure JPM stock via flow rotation and sentiment even as JPM’s fundamentals remain solid. Should You Forget JPMorgan Chase and Buy Nu Holdings Stock Instead?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.82.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
About Senator Britt
Katie Britt (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2029.
Britt (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. She won in the general election on November 8, 2022.
Katie Britt was born in Enterprise, Alabama, and lives in Montgomery, Alabama. Britt earned a bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Alabama. Her career experience includes working as the president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council, the campaign manager and chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, and an attorney with Butler Snow LLP.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
