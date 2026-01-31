Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,830 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 11,205 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,223. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Innoviz Technologies is a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. The company’s core business centers on the development and production of high-resolution, long-range LiDAR hardware—namely the InnovizOne sensor for series production and the InnovizPro development unit—paired with proprietary software that processes point-cloud data to detect, classify and track objects in real time.

Innoviz’s product suite combines ruggedized optical hardware with machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise environmental mapping under a wide range of conditions.

