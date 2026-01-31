John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR) Short Interest Down 38.0% in January

John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 769 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 1,240 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. John Hancock Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Core Bond ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Free Report) by 298.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 6.27% of John Hancock Core Bond ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Core Bond ETF (JHCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US investment-grade bonds, maintaining a focus on sound credit quality. The fund aims to provide a high level of current income while prioritizing the preservation of capital and liquidity JHCR was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

