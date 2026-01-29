Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE WM opened at $231.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid operating and cash?flow trends: revenue rose ~7% YoY and WM posted double?digit increases in gross and operating profit and higher cash from operations, supporting the long?term growth story. Read More.

Solid operating and cash?flow trends: revenue rose ~7% YoY and WM posted double?digit increases in gross and operating profit and higher cash from operations, supporting the long?term growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst appetite and upside to consensus: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target around $255 suggest buy?side support into any post?earnings weakness. Read More.

Analyst appetite and upside to consensus: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target around $255 suggest buy?side support into any post?earnings weakness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder actions and insider activity bolster confidence: recent dividend and buyback increases have helped sentiment, and there was at least one insider purchase noted. Read More.

Shareholder actions and insider activity bolster confidence: recent dividend and buyback increases have helped sentiment, and there was at least one insider purchase noted. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations: company set revenue guidance at about $26.4–$26.6B but did not provide a clear EPS target in the release, leaving some forecasting work for analysts. Read More.

FY?2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations: company set revenue guidance at about $26.4–$26.6B but did not provide a clear EPS target in the release, leaving some forecasting work for analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Weather disruption is a short?term operational headwind but also a stress test of network resilience — may affect near?term volumes and collections timing rather than long?term demand. Read More.

Weather disruption is a short?term operational headwind but also a stress test of network resilience — may affect near?term volumes and collections timing rather than long?term demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue missed consensus: Q4 EPS of $1.93 missed the Zacks/consensus of ~$1.95 and revenue of ~$6.31B fell short of estimates, which pressured the shares after the print. Read More.

Earnings and revenue missed consensus: Q4 EPS of $1.93 missed the Zacks/consensus of ~$1.95 and revenue of ~$6.31B fell short of estimates, which pressured the shares after the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some balance?sheet / cash items drew attention: reported cash & equivalents declined materially year?over?year and different data feeds showed varying EPS comparisons, adding uncertainty to near?term sentiment and prompting some selling. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Management from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.19.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

