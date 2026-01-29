SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF $GMF Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,678 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 173,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 169.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1%

GMF opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $395.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.