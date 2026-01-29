UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $410.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.67.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $294.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major firms trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings (buy/outperform), which helps stem the panic and supports a bounce as investors consider the pullback a buying opportunity. Analyst target changes

Several major firms trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings (buy/outperform), which helps stem the panic and supports a bounce as investors consider the pullback a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Media and retail-investor coverage framing the sell-off as a buy-the-dip moment (contrarian pieces and “bounce back” stories) is drawing short-term buying interest. Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Just Bounced Back

Media and retail-investor coverage framing the sell-off as a buy-the-dip moment (contrarian pieces and “bounce back” stories) is drawing short-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: UNH slightly beat EPS (driven by Optum Rx and other segments) but missed revenue by a small margin; management reiterated turnaround actions and provided FY2026 EPS guidance. This mixed fundamental print is keeping longer?term investors evaluating the recovery timeline. Company press release

Q4 results: UNH slightly beat EPS (driven by Optum Rx and other segments) but missed revenue by a small margin; management reiterated turnaround actions and provided FY2026 EPS guidance. This mixed fundamental print is keeping longer?term investors evaluating the recovery timeline. Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance and commentary: Reuters and others note management expects 2026 adjusted profit roughly in line with or slightly above estimates while pursuing cost controls — a mixed signal for revenue growth vs. margin improvement. Reuters profit outlook

Company guidance and commentary: Reuters and others note management expects 2026 adjusted profit roughly in line with or slightly above estimates while pursuing cost controls — a mixed signal for revenue growth vs. margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory shock: a Trump administration/CMS proposal to keep Medicare Advantage payments much lower than expected triggered the initial sharp sell-off — this directly pressures UNH’s Medicare business and drove the large multi?day decline. Medicare rates story

Regulatory shock: a Trump administration/CMS proposal to keep Medicare Advantage payments much lower than expected triggered the initial sharp sell-off — this directly pressures UNH’s Medicare business and drove the large multi?day decline. Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 revenue guidance and one?time charges: management flagged a roughly 2% revenue decline for 2026 (first in decades) and absorbed a ~$1.6B restructuring hit, which undermines near?term earnings power and prompted analyst target cuts. Forbes analysis

Soft 2026 revenue guidance and one?time charges: management flagged a roughly 2% revenue decline for 2026 (first in decades) and absorbed a ~$1.6B restructuring hit, which undermines near?term earnings power and prompted analyst target cuts. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny / insider trades: reports that some politicians sold UNH ahead of the crash have added reputational and regulatory uncertainty, intensifying the sell pressure while the story unfolds. Politician trades

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

