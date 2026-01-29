Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 138.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.