Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 1,871.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,076 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 300.3% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 194,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $7,683,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:PBI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

