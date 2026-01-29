Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Texas Capital upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

