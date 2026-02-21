Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.80.

DFY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$88.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$67.37 on Monday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$57.25 and a 52-week high of C$79.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$71.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.