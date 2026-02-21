Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Critical Analysis

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butler National and ParaZero Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $83.97 million 3.14 $12.55 million $0.25 13.20 ParaZero Technologies $1.01 million 7.03 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

This table compares Butler National and ParaZero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 19.02% 24.93% 12.84% ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and ParaZero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 0.00 ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Butler National beats ParaZero Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

