Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth $370,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $5,253,697.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,904.40. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

