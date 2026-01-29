Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 27,200 Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,601,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 851,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delek US by 144.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 373,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 211,791 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,609,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $179,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,855.34. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,116,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,107.20. This trade represents a 53.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,658. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $7.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $6.85. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

