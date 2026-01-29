Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,947 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 145,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 264,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 159,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,075 shares of company stock valued at $69,332,637. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $336.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $341.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.13.

Positive Sentiment: Google says it disrupted one of the world's largest residential proxy networks (IPIDEA), removing domains to protect "millions" of consumer devices — a security win that reduces abuse risk and is a PR positive for Google's platform security.

Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum: Chrome gained AI image-generation and a side-panel assistant; Google is accelerating M&A and deals to strengthen Gemini (media, voice, international) — supports growth and monetization cases for Search and Cloud.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst & fund flows: KeyBanc raised its price target (to $360) citing AI and Cloud momentum; several fund 13F updates show net additions to GOOGL/GOOG positions (e.g., Migdal, Badgley Phelps). These signals help justify higher valuation expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed fund flows: some large managers trimmed GOOGL positions (B. Metzler, Boston Trust Walden) while others added — underscores uneven institutional positioning into earnings.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed are clearly erroneous (showing 0 shares/NaN); ignore as a signal — liquidity/volatility context remains normal heading into earnings.

Negative Sentiment: UK regulator proposed rules forcing Google to give publishers more control (opt-outs for AI summaries, citation/compensation measures) — could reduce content available for Google's AI features and complicate product economics.

Negative Sentiment: EU/competition pressure: regulators are forcing data/access remedies (Digital Markets Act guidance, six?month deadlines to open Android) that could limit Google's control over Android and Search distribution—a potential long-term revenue/margin headwind.

Negative Sentiment: Legal cost: Google agreed to pay $135M to settle a lawsuit over handling of cellular data and must change Play terms / Android setup screens — a modest one?time cost but signals continuing regulatory/legal friction.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

