Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.32 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $173,082.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,208.75. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $65,517.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,602.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,590 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

