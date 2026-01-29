Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Insider Elizabeth Chandler Sells 2,151 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Chandler sold 2,151 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $136,072.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,784.86. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ROL opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Rollins by 5.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results and fundamentals: Rollins reported an October quarter beat (EPS $0.35 vs. $0.32 consensus) with revenue up ~12% year‑over‑year and strong ROE (~37.6%). The company has low leverage (debt/equity ~0.32) which supports earnings durability.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by multiple senior insiders and founders: several Form 4 filings show significant share sales on Jan 26 by Gary W. Rollins (19,094 shares, ~$1.21M), John F. Wilson (7,538 shares, ~$476.9K), CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff (4,510 shares, ~$285.3K), Elizabeth B. Chandler (2,151 shares, ~$136.1K) and Thomas D. Tesh (887 shares, ~$56.1K). Collectively these sales can add short‑term supply and signal liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing rather than a change in company fundamentals; nonetheless, the market often reads clustered senior‑level sales as a near‑term negative.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

