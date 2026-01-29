Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 20,477 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kirby by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.56. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $171,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 958 shares in the company, valued at $109,326.96. The trade was a 61.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $1,244,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,772.80. This trade represents a 42.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

