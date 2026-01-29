Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.67 Million in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,405 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave by 5,603.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dave by 2,379.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Dave by 14,074.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dave by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,410 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 3.90. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave ( NASDAQ:DAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a return on equity of 65.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.The company had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVE. JMP Securities set a $310.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Dave from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,863. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dave

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Featured Stories

