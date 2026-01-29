Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Stock Holdings Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,533.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $38.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.
Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.
Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.
