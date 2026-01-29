Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi Sells 25,591 Shares

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $89,056.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325.12. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $481.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 20,797.03%.The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,122,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 296,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 150,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 225.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 377,484 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

