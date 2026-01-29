Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Director Joseph Tautges Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambiq Micro Trading Up 4.7%

AMBQ stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.440–0.340 EPS.

AMBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

