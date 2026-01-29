Mark Groulx Sells 4,000 Shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLOGet Free Report) insider Mark Groulx sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 950 shares in the company, valued at C$57,000. This represents a 80.81% decrease in their position.

Mark Groulx also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 24th, Mark Groulx sold 1,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$63,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 30th, Mark Groulx sold 5,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.10, for a total value of C$305,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 23rd, Mark Groulx sold 40,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$240,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 24th, Mark Groulx sold 10,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$63,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 30th, Mark Groulx sold 50,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$305,000.00.

Talon Metals Price Performance

TSE:TLO opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.43. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$974.17 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.22.

  • Positive Sentiment: Evidence of continued market demand despite sales — the stock has shown intraday strength at times this week, indicating buyers remain active alongside sellers. MarketBeat insider trades / trading note
  • Positive Sentiment: Solid near?term balance sheet metrics reduce immediate financial risk: reported quick ratio ~5.6, current ratio ~2.8, and very low debt/equity (~0.08) — these limit downside from liquidity concerns.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a 1?for?10 reverse split effective after market close Jan. 26; reverse splits consolidate float and can be neutral or negative depending on investor interpretation (some view it as housekeeping to meet listing/capital structure targets).
  • Negative Sentiment: Repeated insider selling by Mark Groulx in late?December (multiple transactions totaling significant share counts at roughly C$6.00–C$6.30 per share) is weighing on sentiment and supply. Details and filing summary here: InsiderTrades: Mark Groulx sells and coverage of the sales here: American Banking News: Insider selling
  • Negative Sentiment: Director Henri Van Rooyen executed multiple block sales on Dec. 29 (aggregate proceeds ? C$1.2M), a large director sell?down that can depress sentiment even though meaningful holdings remain. Source: Globe and Mail: Director selling

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

