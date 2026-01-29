Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Trimmed by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $336.01 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $340.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.48 and a 200 day moving average of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,297 shares of company stock worth $68,531,851. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.60.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

