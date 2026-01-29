Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,565 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.9% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,226,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,074 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Arete Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $293,285,232. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

