Gifford Fong Associates Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Gifford Fong Associates lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.7% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Trending Headlines about Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.