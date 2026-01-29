Eos Management L.P. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.3%

Booking stock opened at $5,085.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,325.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 702 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,124. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,190,323. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: KAYAK for Business launched a new “Events” feature to simplify planning and managing corporate event travel at scale — a product expansion that can deepen corporate adoption and increase wallet share from enterprise accounts. KAYAK for Business Events

KAYAK for Business launched a new “Events” feature to simplify planning and managing corporate event travel at scale — a product expansion that can deepen corporate adoption and increase wallet share from enterprise accounts. Positive Sentiment: OpenTable released consumer research showing broadened dining demand (Gen?Z driving more inclusive celebrations), which supports reservation trends and restaurant bookings through Booking’s OpenTable business — a small demand signal for travel & dining revenue. OpenTable Valentine’s Day Research

OpenTable released consumer research showing broadened dining demand (Gen?Z driving more inclusive celebrations), which supports reservation trends and restaurant bookings through Booking’s OpenTable business — a small demand signal for travel & dining revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged BKNG as a “trending” stock among its users — increased attention can amplify short-term volatility but is not a standalone financial catalyst. Zacks Trending Stock Note

Zacks flagged BKNG as a “trending” stock among its users — increased attention can amplify short-term volatility but is not a standalone financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data reported in the feed is internally inconsistent (shows 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio). The noisy / unreliable short-interest reporting likely reflects a data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning; investors should monitor corrected filings for clarity.

Recent short-interest data reported in the feed is internally inconsistent (shows 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio). The noisy / unreliable short-interest reporting likely reflects a data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning; investors should monitor corrected filings for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted BKNG fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting sentiment-driven selling rather than new fundamental weakness — this relative underperformance can pressure the share price near technical levels (below the 50- and 200-day SMAs). Zacks Market Drop Note

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,205.88.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

