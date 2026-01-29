Eos Management L.P. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Stock Down 1.3%
Booking stock opened at $5,085.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,325.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.
Insider Transactions at Booking
In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 702 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,124. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,190,323. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Booking News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KAYAK for Business launched a new “Events” feature to simplify planning and managing corporate event travel at scale — a product expansion that can deepen corporate adoption and increase wallet share from enterprise accounts. KAYAK for Business Events
- Positive Sentiment: OpenTable released consumer research showing broadened dining demand (Gen?Z driving more inclusive celebrations), which supports reservation trends and restaurant bookings through Booking’s OpenTable business — a small demand signal for travel & dining revenue. OpenTable Valentine’s Day Research
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged BKNG as a “trending” stock among its users — increased attention can amplify short-term volatility but is not a standalone financial catalyst. Zacks Trending Stock Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data reported in the feed is internally inconsistent (shows 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio). The noisy / unreliable short-interest reporting likely reflects a data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning; investors should monitor corrected filings for clarity.
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted BKNG fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting sentiment-driven selling rather than new fundamental weakness — this relative underperformance can pressure the share price near technical levels (below the 50- and 200-day SMAs). Zacks Market Drop Note
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,205.88.
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
