Eos Management L.P. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 691,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $381.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.70.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $355.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

