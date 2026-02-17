State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

