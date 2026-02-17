Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,695 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 8,396 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Investec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IVTJF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group is an Anglo-South African specialist banking and asset management firm that provides a range of financial products and services to private clients, corporates and institutional investors. The company operates through two primary divisions—Private Banking & Wealth Management and Investment & Treasury—and is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.
Within Private Banking & Wealth Management, Investec offers bespoke solutions such as lending, deposit taking, foreign exchange, trust and fiduciary services, and tailored wealth planning.
