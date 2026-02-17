State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,845 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $182.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

