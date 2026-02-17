Aramark $ARMK Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,598,000 after buying an additional 639,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $135,218,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 10.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,661,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after buying an additional 248,588 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,902,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 667,528 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

