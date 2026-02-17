Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Increases By 36.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 129,119 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 94,681 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $159.67.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) is a global provider of market infrastructure, data and analytics, operating the London Stock Exchange and a diverse range of complementary businesses. The company facilitates the trading, clearing and settlement of equity, bond and derivatives markets, serving issuers, broker-dealers, asset managers and other financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its core exchange business, LSEG provides fixed income and foreign exchange trading platforms, commodities and energy markets, and a range of electronic trading services.

Founded through the merger and expansion of the London Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana in 2007, the Group has grown through strategic acquisitions, most notably the purchase of Refinitiv in 2021.

