Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,724,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,484,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

HUBB stock opened at $523.64 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $533.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.63 and a 200-day moving average of $448.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,161.40. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,088 shares of company stock worth $16,045,173. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

