NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $172.27 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,797 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $172,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

