Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.9580.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a P/E ratio of -280.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Patrick J. Venezia sold 74,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $228,511.36. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 474,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,531.84. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

