Contrasting Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Scor has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TWFG has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 5.63% 20.01% 2.37% TWFG 2.87% 8.74% 7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 2 3 1 2.83 TWFG 2 3 4 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scor and TWFG, as provided by MarketBeat.

TWFG has a consensus price target of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given TWFG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Scor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scor and TWFG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.45 billion 0.33 $4.33 million $0.54 6.02 TWFG $203.76 million 7.00 $2.74 million $0.44 57.70

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TWFG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scor beats TWFG on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

