Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $50.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.5625.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Samsara Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE IOT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.94 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,874,559 shares of company stock valued at $104,019,864. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $134,950,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Samsara by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after buying an additional 2,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,808,000 after buying an additional 2,833,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

