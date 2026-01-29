Analyzing Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN) & Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Culture Medium and Evolv Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 10.89 -$54.02 million ($0.37) -17.51

Culture Medium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolv Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Culture Medium has a beta of -2.54, meaning that its stock price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Culture Medium and Evolv Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evolv Technologies 1 1 3 1 2.67

Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Profitability

This table compares Culture Medium and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A Evolv Technologies -43.76% -55.11% -21.55%

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Culture Medium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culture Medium

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

