Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $741.51 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $741,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated/upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy,” highlighting Visa as a top fintech pick ahead of earnings — a catalyst for buying interest. Cantor Fitzgerald buy call

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated/upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy,” highlighting Visa as a top fintech pick ahead of earnings — a catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted Visa from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $385 price target (~17.8% upside from the cited quote), reinforcing upside expectations and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Rothschild upgrade

Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted Visa from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $385 price target (~17.8% upside from the cited quote), reinforcing upside expectations and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Visa deepens crypto-to-fiat payout capabilities via a Mercuryo/Visa Direct arrangement, which could increase cross-border payout volumes and position Visa in faster settlement rails. Zacks: crypto payout partnership

Visa deepens crypto-to-fiat payout capabilities via a Mercuryo/Visa Direct arrangement, which could increase cross-border payout volumes and position Visa in faster settlement rails. Positive Sentiment: Amenify announced a collaboration with Visa to embed resident commerce and rewards into rental experiences — an example of Visa expanding payment/rewards use cases and merchant integrations. Amenify partnership

Amenify announced a collaboration with Visa to embed resident commerce and rewards into rental experiences — an example of Visa expanding payment/rewards use cases and merchant integrations. Positive Sentiment: Visa partnered with GCash to enable seamless cross-border account funding for Filipinos and tourists — a regional expansion that can drive higher cross-border transaction volumes in Southeast Asia. Visa–GCash partnership

Visa partnered with GCash to enable seamless cross-border account funding for Filipinos and tourists — a regional expansion that can drive higher cross-border transaction volumes in Southeast Asia. Positive Sentiment: Belpointe Asset Management increased its stake in Visa (reported in a 13F), a small institutional accumulation signal that can be read as confidence from active managers. Belpointe stake increase

Belpointe Asset Management increased its stake in Visa (reported in a 13F), a small institutional accumulation signal that can be read as confidence from active managers. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is publicly urging banks to rethink loyalty beyond simple rewards, positioning itself as a platform provider for next?gen loyalty programs — long?term strategic positioning but not an immediate earnings driver. PYMNTS: loyalty strategy

Visa is publicly urging banks to rethink loyalty beyond simple rewards, positioning itself as a platform provider for next?gen loyalty programs — long?term strategic positioning but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Media/commentary pieces (Jim Cramer, stock comparisons with Mastercard) are highlighting valuation and sector dynamics; useful for sentiment but not direct company news. Jim Cramer commentary

Media/commentary pieces (Jim Cramer, stock comparisons with Mastercard) are highlighting valuation and sector dynamics; useful for sentiment but not direct company news. Negative Sentiment: Report that Visa plans to allow cardholders to spend rewards on Trump-related accounts could provoke political controversy or merchant/brand backlash for some investors — reputational risk that may weigh on sentiment for certain investor groups. Rewards on Trump accounts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.58.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $326.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $595.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa



Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

