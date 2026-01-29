Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 75,932 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,932 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 207,712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $47.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.