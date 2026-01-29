Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NYSE BRO opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a higher 2026 margin target (32%–37%) tied to the Accession integration and projected $30M–$40M of synergies, which supports medium-term margin expansion and cost-benefit expectations. Article Title

Management outlined a higher 2026 margin target (32%–37%) tied to the Accession integration and projected $30M–$40M of synergies, which supports medium-term margin expansion and cost-benefit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted earnings slightly beat consensus (EPS modestly above estimates) and the company posted higher profit and investment income, supporting profitability metrics despite top-line pressure. Article Title

Q4 adjusted earnings slightly beat consensus (EPS modestly above estimates) and the company posted higher profit and investment income, supporting profitability metrics despite top-line pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its Q4 earnings call and published the transcript/presentation — useful for color on organic growth trends, acquisition integration timelines and margin drivers. Earnings Call Transcript

Management held its Q4 earnings call and published the transcript/presentation — useful for color on organic growth trends, acquisition integration timelines and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed targets but left constructive stances (e.g., Truist cut its target but kept a Buy rating), signaling varying views on valuation vs. near-term growth. Benzinga

Some analysts trimmed targets but left constructive stances (e.g., Truist cut its target but kept a Buy rating), signaling varying views on valuation vs. near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: A string of price-target reductions from mid/large-cap brokers (Jefferies, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Bank of America) lowered near-term upside expectations and added selling pressure. Benzinga TickerReport

A string of price-target reductions from mid/large-cap brokers (Jefferies, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Bank of America) lowered near-term upside expectations and added selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations (MarketWatch flagged a Q4 revenue miss) and management noted lower organic revenue, which raises questions about near-term growth momentum despite higher investment income. Article Title Zacks

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

