Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $150.58 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $150,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,351.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $1,280.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.71.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,121.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,107.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,305 shares of company stock worth $55,488,396. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

